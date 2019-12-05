TTK Prestige unveils 2020 plans; bets big on pressure cookers

Kitchen appliances brand TTK Prestige has unveiled plans for 2020, aimed at increasing its market share across geographies and getting back to double-digit growth in mature categories such as pressure cookers.

TT Jagannathan, Chairman, TTK Group, said in a press statement, “TTK Prestige has the legacy of being present practically in every Indian home. We are committed to growing our presence and aim to be the number one best-selling range for consumers in India. As market leaders in the pressure cooker category, we endeavour to increase our share in the kitchen appliance space too.”

Jagannathan outlined plans to expand its distribution network and to launch a series of products in kitchen appliances and cleaning solutions. Currently, TTK Prestige is the leader in the pressure cooker market, with a significant market share across India.

TTK Prestige also launched ‘Svachh’, a range that is claimed to be the first ‘no mess’ pressure cooker in India. It is design-registered and a patent has been applied for.

TTK Prestige is part of the TTK Group.