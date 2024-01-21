Ad volumes on Television witnessed a 22 per cent growth in 2023 as compared to 2019, but saw a four per cent decline compared to last year, as per the latest data revealed by TAM Media Research. May had the highest monthly share of the TV ad volumes at nine per cent.

Over 4,300 new advertisers were seen on television in 2023, it added. These advertisers had not advertised in 2022.

The Food & Beverage sector topped the ad volume chart with a 22 per cent share, followed by the personal care sector with an 18 per cent share. Services, household products, personal healthcare, hair care, laundry, building & industrial materials, automobile and banking & finance segments were among the top ten sectors in terms of share of ad volumes. “The top 10 sectors collectively contributed 88 per cent share of ad volumes during 2023,” the report by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research noted.

Hindustan Unilever was the leading advertiser last year with a 17 per cent share. Reckitt India and Godrej Consumer Products were ranked second and third in terms of ad volume share on television. P&G, Mondelez India (Cadbury), ITC, Coca-Cola India, Colgate Palmolive India, PepsiCo India and Wipro were among the top ten advertisers in 2023. “The top 10 advertisers together covered 46 per cent ad volume shares in the year 2023,” the report added.

General Entertainment Channel was the leading genre and garnered nearly 30 per cent share of ad volumes on TV last year. At the same time, regional channels dominated the ad volume share in 2023 and 2022. According to the TAM Media report, regional channels’ share in ad volumes in 2023 was estimated at 64 per cent, while national channels’ ad volume share was pegged at 36 per cent.

Dettol Antiseptic Liquid and Dettol Soap were the top two leading brands advertised in 2023 in terms of share of ad volumes on TV. “ Out of the top 10 brands present in 2023, five of them belonged to Reckitt (India) and three belonged to Hindustan Unilever,” the report noted.