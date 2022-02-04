TVS Group companies complete their arrangement scheme after NCLT nod

The composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement among the TVS family members has been completed on Friday after the receipt of approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) earlier.

The scheme had already secured the nod from Competition Commission, RoC Regional Director and Official Liquidator.

On December 10, 2020, TVS family members announced plans to effect the alignment of ownership and management of various companies/ businesses forming part of the TVS Group. The group’s various listed companies had communicated how they will carry out the process of the scheme of amalgamation and arrangement before the NCLT.

On Friday, various listed entities of the Group informed the stock exchanges about the receipt of the order approving the scheme by NCLT and their completion of the final demerger process.

From the merger perspective, the scheme was completed by various companies of the group on January 6, 2022. As a next step, the final demerger to other individual entities was completed on February 4.

Businesses managed by various family members have been demerged into entities that are majority-owned by respective families.

In January last year, TVS Group Companies also entered an agreement to record their understanding for the use, adoption, and registration of trademarks such as TVS, Sundaram and Sundram and several other trademarks. The group companies resolved amicably the use of trademarks. The companies that have signed the agreement will continue to use the wordmarks/ trademarks that they have been using.