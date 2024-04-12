TVS ILP (a part of TVS Mobility Group), a leader in the warehousing industry, recently broke ground for a new state-of-the-art warehouse in Cuttack, Odisha. This marks the company’s expansion efforts in eastern markets.

The upcoming facility spans across 24 acres of land, housing two large warehouses totaling 5 lakh square feet, catering sectors like FMCG, FMCD, 3PL, and e-commerce. With its presence at a strategic location at the confluence of the Mumbai and Chennai-Kolkata highways (off NH 55), it enjoys excellent connectivity to the Paradip port and major parts of the country.

TVS ILP will invest around ₹125 crore in the project and it anticipates its completion by the end of December 2024. The Cuttack logistics park is expected to generate over 110 direct jobs and between 500 to 1,000 indirect employment opportunities in the region, said a release.

Manikandan Ramachandran, COO, TVS ILP, said, the Choudwar Industrial Estate has immense growth potential, and the new facility aims to enable businesses to efficiently cater to the rapidly growing demand from the eastern part of the country. This facility is a step further in the company’s commitment to build industrial parks every 400 km in India.

In addition to the Cuttack project, TVS ILP said that it remains committed to exploring similar opportunities in other Tier-2 towns in Odisha, building on it being the first national logistics park player to enter the state.