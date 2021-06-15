TVS Motor cuts electric scooter prices in Bengaluru, Delhi

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Leading two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company has announced a price cut for its electric scooter, TVS iQube Electric.
In Bengaluru, iQube will be priced at ₹100,777, down from the earlier price of ₹112,027, while in Delhi, the electric scooter’s price will be reduced to ₹110,506 from ₹121,756 earlier, according to a statement.
The company said the new pricing is in line with the recently announced revision in subsidy under FAME II Scheme by the government, which had increased the subsidy by 50 per cent per KWh.
“The improved incentives for electric two-wheelers will increase penetration and encourage further indigenous investments in future technology,” Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, had said.
Industry representatives pointed out that the increase in subsidy under FAME II will usher in a new era of electric mobility in the country as it will make buying of electric two wheelers more attractive at a time petrol prices have touched ₹100 per litre.
“Increase in FAME subsidy on two wheelers, direct fiscal incentives to advanced chemistry cell, auto vehicles and auto components manufacturing by way of introduction of PLI scheme is likely to bring down the cost of electric vehicles. The said reduction in cost may help in faster adoption of EVs in the country,” said Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner, Automotive sector, EY India.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...