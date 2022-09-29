Chennai, Sept 29

TVS Motor Company has signed an agreement with The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to offer ‘Chevening TVS Motor Company Scholarships.’

The scholarships will be open to Indian nationals who are residents of India and are based in the country at the time of applying. The scholarships programme will start in the UK academic year of 2023-24 (for which applications are currently open), and will continue in effect for three years. A maximum of five Chevening TVS Motor Company Scholarships will be available under the Chevening Partnership for each academic year covered by the tie-up, according to a statement.

“Our collaboration with the FCDO and the United Kingdom Government is a testimony to this commitment. This partnership is a unique opportunity for talented and dynamic minds in the country and we are excited to be a part of their growth,” Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company, said, “

To apply for the programme, applicants must demonstrate the potential to rise to positions of leadership and influence. Candidates will need to demonstrate the personal, intellectual, and interpersonal attributes reflecting this potential.

“I am delighted that TVS Motor Company is partnering with the Chevening Scholarship Programme; Chevening offers a unique, fully funded opportunity to experience the UK and study in some of the best institutions in the world. With TVS Motor Company’s support, the Chevening programme in India, already the largest in the world, will get bigger. Applications are now open [www.chevening.org] and I hope to see applicants from across India,” said Alex Ellis, The British High Commissioner to India.

The Chevening Programme is a scholarship programme that aims to attract and select students from around the world, who demonstrate the greatest potential to become leaders, decision-makers, and opinion-formers in their own countries. This is the United Kingdom Government’s global scholarship programme, by which scholarships are awarded to individuals with strong academic background, who can also demonstrate their leadership potential.

The Chevening Programme offers financial support to study at any of the UK’s universities and the opportunity, it added.