TVS Motor launches first ethanol motorcycle Apache RTR 200 Fi E100

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 12, 2019 Published on July 12, 2019

Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog; Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways & Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company and Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, at the launch of India's first Ethanol based Motorcycle - TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 on Friday. –Kamal Narang

 

Tamil Nadu based TVS Motor Company on Friday launched India's first ethanol based motorcycle - Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 -- priced at Rs.1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition would be available in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka as of now.

The company first showcased the Apache RTR 200 4V ethanol concept in Auto Expo 2018. The Apache is the flagship brand of TVS Motor with over 3.5 million customers across the globe.

"Today, the two-wheeler industry is looking at green and sustainable future mobility solutions spanning across electric, hybrid and alternate fuels. TVS Motor Company believes that ethanol-based products are an important option for our customers," Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said here at the launch.

Ethanol is domestically produced from renewable plant sources. It is non-toxic, biodegradable, as well as safe to handle, store and transport. An oxygenated fuel that contains 35 per cent oxygen, ethanol reduces nitrogen oxide emissions, from combustion.

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, who also present at the launch said that the government will encourage such products to reduce pollution and also suggested that such motorcycles can also be used as bike taxis for which government will permit.

