TVS Motor sees its highest-ever profit, revenue in Dec quarter

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported its highest-ever profit and revenue in the December quarter, helped by strong double-digit growth in both domestic and export sales.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the company more than doubled its profit after tax to ₹266 crore, compared to ₹121 crore in the year-ago quarter, on the back of strong operating margins. Its EBITDA grew 41 per cent at ₹511 crore (₹363 crore) while total revenue was the highest-ever at ₹5,404 crore (₹4,126 crore), up 31 per cent.
In Q3 FY21, two-wheelers sales grew 21 per cent and 31 per cent in the domestic and international markets, respectively, ahead of the industry growth of 13 per cent and 20 per cent.
Its total exports grew 20 per cent from 2.17 lakh units in Q3 FY20 to 2.61 lakh units in Q3 FY21, despite a containers scarcity.
Norton Motorcycle Co Ltd, the iconic UK sporting motorcycle brand acquired by TVS Motor, has announced that the company is moving to a new headquarters in Solihull, West Midlands.
Norton will resume production of the Commando Classic model at the Solihull site, building a limited quality to honour customers who had ordered and paid a deposit. Production of the V4SS will commence soon and the full opening of the facility is expected in the first quarter of next fiscal.
“The opening of this state-of-the-art facility will create the foundations for a sustainable long-term future of Norton. The new bikes will meet the world class standards our customers expect,” said Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of TVS Motors.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...