Tata AutoComp GY Batteries, a leading manufacturer of automotive and two-wheeler batteries, has entered into an after-market tie-up with leading two-wheeler maker, TVS Motor.

The objective of the collaboration is to ensure a hassle-free battery buying and servicing experience for TVS Motor’s customers across the country.

Tata AutoComp GY Batteries, known as Tata Green Batteries, will readily be available for purchase through the network of TVS Motor’s authorised dealerships and service centres. The two-wheeler application batteries will feature a co-branding of Tata Green Batteries and the TVS logo, according to a statement.

Tata Green Batteries has been one of the major OEM partners of TVS Motor with supplies to all major platforms of two-wheelers. This development marks the extension of this relationship to the after-market space wherein it presents a great opportunity for both companies for mutual growth, said Rama Shankar Pandey, CEO, Tata Green Batteries.

The collaboration between Tata Green Batteries and TVS Motor started five years ago when Tata Green Batteries commenced the supply of OEM batteries to TVS Motor’s Hosur factory.

“The growth of the two-wheeler industry is at a positive upswing in India. With this strategic tie-up, Tata Green Batteries will be available across TVS Motors’ authorised dealerships in India. We are confident that this alliance will further strengthen a hassle-free experience for the consumers,” said Rajendra Bhatt, Senior Vice-President – Service, TVS Motor.