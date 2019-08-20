TVS Srichakra launches new brand TVS Eurogrip

TVS Srichakra Ltd, the leading 2 & 3-wheeler tyre company, has announced the launch of its new brand ‘TVS Eurogrip’ targeted at meeting the needs of the millennial customers.

The new brand launch is aimed at strengthening the company's position in the 2-wheeler tyre segment.

TVS Eurogrip is born out of extensive consumer research and significant investments in global R&D, design and technology platforms.

TVS Eurogrip has been designed with global expertise, will be made in company's factory in Madurai, Tamil Nadu and be sold across the globe.

"TVS Eurogrip will fuel our growth aspirations and carve a specialist positioning that will help strengthen our partnerships with vehicle manufacturers and create new benchmarks in the replacement market, said P Vijayaraghavan, Director, TVS Srichakra Ltd.

Under the TVS Eurogrip umbrella, the company launching a portfolio of 19 premium tyres that include industry leading zero-degree steel belted radial tyres.

These tyres promise stronger stability at high speeds and are rated to run at speeds upto 270kmph.