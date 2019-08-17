Two Reliance Communications promoters pledge additional 11.5 per cent stake

Two promoter entities of Reliance Communications (RCom) have pledged 11.5 per cent more stake in favour of Axis Trustee Services, according to regulatory filings.

Reliance Communications Enterprises and Reliance Telecom Infrainvest on August 16 pledged about 11.51 per cent of their holding in Reliance Communications, amounting to 31.82 crore shares, in favour of Axis Trustee Services acting as security/debenture trustee.

Another filing showed that Reliance Communications Enterprises pledged - in two lots - 8.37 per cent holding with Axis Trustee Services Ltd, while Reliance Telecom Infrainvest too created a fresh pledge on 3.13 per cent holding in its favour.