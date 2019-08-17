Companies

Two Reliance Communications promoters pledge additional 11.5 per cent stake

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 17, 2019 Published on August 17, 2019

File Photo   -  Reuters

Two promoter entities of Reliance Communications (RCom) have pledged 11.5 per cent more stake in favour of Axis Trustee Services, according to regulatory filings.

Reliance Communications Enterprises and Reliance Telecom Infrainvest on August 16 pledged about 11.51 per cent of their holding in Reliance Communications, amounting to 31.82 crore shares, in favour of Axis Trustee Services acting as security/debenture trustee.

Another filing showed that Reliance Communications Enterprises pledged - in two lots - 8.37 per cent holding with Axis Trustee Services Ltd, while Reliance Telecom Infrainvest too created a fresh pledge on 3.13 per cent holding in its favour.

Published on August 17, 2019
Reliance Communications Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Coffee Day Enterprises debt at Rs 4,970 crore