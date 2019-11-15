Tyre industry body joins hands with IOC for safety programme pan India

Crocheting to bring comfort to cancer survivors
A campaign by a practising gynaecologist is making a big difference to women being treated for breast cancer
In an ambitious drive aimed at raising awareness amongst motorists about tyre safety pan India, tyre industry represented by Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) has tied up with Indian Oil. ATMA will be interacting with motorists visiting Indian Oil retail outlets (ROs) across the country and sensitise them about tyre safety through a massive awareness exercise.
Indian Tyre Technical Advisory Committee (ITTAC), the technical wing of tyre industry will spearhead the initiative.
The tyre safety drive at IOCL comes in the wake of similar exercises held at different campuses of Honda Cars, Infosys, ISRPL and Pipapav Port etc in recent times. ATMA has sharpened focus on tyre safety as a part of overall road safety exercise of Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH).
During the campaign, motorists will be trained about important tyre safety aspects such as Inflation Pressure and Tread Wear Indicators (TWI). TWI is present in all tyres for easily identifying tread depth and pave way for safety on the roads by replacing worn out tyres within time. Besides direct interaction with vehicle owners, informative booklets have been designed in different languages for distribution.
According to ATMA, tyres care and maintenance does not get the importance that it deserves amongst the drivers. Tyres are an important safety component in a vehicle since a tyre carries the entire weight of the vehicle and is the only part that meets the road.
ATMA members which have been participating in tyre safety campaigns include Apollo Tyres, Birla Tyres, Bridgestone India, CEAT, Continental India, Goodyear India, JK Tyre & Industries, Michelin, MRF, TVS Tyres and Yokohama.
