Uber launches in-app safety helpline during rides

Auto sector slowdown: The story of auto-component makers
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Ride-hailing platform Uber on Tuesday announced the launch of a “24x7” in-app safety helpline in India. This helpline will be accessible to a customer only during an ongoing Uber ride and can be accessed under the ‘Safety’ tab on the Uber app.
Uber officials told BusinessLine that this in-app calling feature will work even without a data connection over voice service. However, it cannot be accessed after the Uber trip has ended. This helpline will be functional in addition to the emergency feature to connect with law enforcement authorities.
This new safety line will help riders reach Uber’s safety team for an urgent, non-emergency issue during a trip, such as reporting a co-passenger’s behaviour, a dispute with a driver, or a break-down. Uber’s response team, trained in English and Hindi, will be available 24x7, the company claimed. However, Uber maintained that this feature is not a replacement for dialing 100.
“All our riders will now be able to access this helpline, any time of the day or night, should they need urgent assistance during their trip. We want to ensure safety is built into the services we offer to all our riders and this additional level of security reiterates our commitment to building the best safety standards across India,” said Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations (Rides), Uber India and South Asia.
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
The new, premium alternative to Ertiga is on predictable lines, and yet promising
Revenue growth to improve, with a pipeline of projects expected to come on stream
Good after-market sales should drive growth
Delay in the resolution of the bank’s bad loans can weigh on the weak capital base
The stock of Sadbhav Engineering gained 11.3 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Monday. After ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...