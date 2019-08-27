Uber launches in-app safety helpline during rides

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Tuesday announced the launch of a “24x7” in-app safety helpline in India. This helpline will be accessible to a customer only during an ongoing Uber ride and can be accessed under the ‘Safety’ tab on the Uber app.

Uber officials told BusinessLine that this in-app calling feature will work even without a data connection over voice service. However, it cannot be accessed after the Uber trip has ended. This helpline will be functional in addition to the emergency feature to connect with law enforcement authorities.

This new safety line will help riders reach Uber’s safety team for an urgent, non-emergency issue during a trip, such as reporting a co-passenger’s behaviour, a dispute with a driver, or a break-down. Uber’s response team, trained in English and Hindi, will be available 24x7, the company claimed. However, Uber maintained that this feature is not a replacement for dialing 100.

“All our riders will now be able to access this helpline, any time of the day or night, should they need urgent assistance during their trip. We want to ensure safety is built into the services we offer to all our riders and this additional level of security reiterates our commitment to building the best safety standards across India,” said Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations (Rides), Uber India and South Asia.