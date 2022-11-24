Ultraviolette Automotive, backed by two-wheeler market leader TVS Motor Company, on Friday, launched its first e-motorcycle, the F-77. Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan, co-founders, Ultraviolette, told businessline that their product stands out because of three factors: design, technology and user experience.

The company’s first bike is powered by an integrated 10.3-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. It comes in three forms — Airstrike, Shadow and Laser — each, starting at a price of ₹3.8 lakh ex-showroom. Each variant comes in two kinds - the F77 and the F77 Recon, with an IDC range of 206 km and 307 km, respectively, the company said.

“Our five years of research and development have resulted in a product with an ergonomic design and technology that is way ahead of its non-electric and electric counterparts. Moreover, it offers a great user experience, where it alerts the user to on-ride analytics, vehicle diagnosis, possible malfunctions and more,” said Subramaniam, CEO.

The e-motorcycle market in the country has existing products such as the Revolt RV400, which is powered by a 3.24kWh lithium-ion battery pack that produces 3kW with a top speed of 85 km per hour.

“In 2016, the barrier to entry in the EV segment was low, and while the market had many EVs, there was no product available in the mid-section of the EVs that was capable of directly competing with the internal combustion engine (ICE) 300-600 CC bikes in the market,” noted Rajmohan. The company competes with existing EV players like Revolt, and since the e-motorbike market is relatively smaller, the company is also in direct competition with ICE motorbikes, he added. According to the latest data, during quarter three of 2022, motorcycle sales were up by 16 per cent to 1.67 million, and cumulative sales went up by 12. 9 per cent to 13.86 million

2 kinds of batteries

The company, which builds its own batteries, offers them in two kinds: 7.1 kWh (SRB7) and 10.3 kWh (SRB10). Going forward, it will focus on addressing the supply of the product across the country and the globe, said Rajmohan, CTO.

According to the company, deliveries for F77 will commence in January in Bengaluru. The company will have a phase-wise expansion in the second quarter in Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and Kochi; in the third quarter in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Lucknow, and in the fourth quarter in Gurgaon, Jaipur, Kolkata, Guwahati and Ludhiana.

Additionally, Ultraviolette also announced a limited edition series of the F77, in which 77 units will be manufactured. The limited edition vehicles come with 30.2 kW of peak power and 100 Nm of peak torque, with a top speed of 152 km per hour.

