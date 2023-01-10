Unacademy’s upskilling product Relevel is shifting focus from the education business to tests product app and the newly launched app called NextLevel, which competes with Linkedin.

Further, Unacademy is laying off 40 employees from the Relevel team because of the unavailability of roles. “Relevel will be completely shifting its focus from the education business in the upcoming months to focus completely on its tests product and the newly launched App called NextLevel. Almost 80 per cent of Relevel’s remaining team will be absorbed by other businesses of Unacademy Group,” CEO Gaurav Munjal told employees in a note on Tuesday.

Munjal noted that existing Learner Cohorts won’t be impacted and Relevel’s team will continue to provide high-quality learning experience and outcomes to the learners enrolled in those. Relevel’s Core team will focus on building NextLevel. The laid-off employees will be extended the same benefits that were given to exiting employees in November. Severance pay equivalent of notice period and an additional two months, Accelerated Vesting, Medical Insurance and Placement Support.

Relevel was founded in August 2021 by Shashank Murali, Saksham Keshri and Prakash Kumar after becoming a part of the Unacademy Group. The platform enables candidates and job aspirants to get their skills assessed and apply for jobs.

“We are very grateful for the hard work and contributions of the Relevel team. Their hard work and hustle allowed us to scale revenues quickly but unit economics proved challenging. Our culture is to pursue novel and creative ideas but we are also disciplined about holding ourselves to a high bar to continue the projects we start. Again, this decision doesn’t take away from them their positive contributions, especially towards improving the learning trajectory and job prospects of our customers,” Munjal added in the note.

In November 2022, Unacademy laid off 350 people citing harsh economic conditions. At that time, Munjal told employees, “These are very difficult times for the technology ecosystem. And things are getting worse with each passing day. Even though Unacademy realised this much earlier and took measures like reducing its monthly burn, controlling operational spends, limiting marketing budgets and identifying other redundancies within the organisation, it was not enough.”