Unicorn online marketplace Meesho announced a new chief experience officer (CXO) business and GM User Growth as part of organisational changes, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The development comes after former chief experience officer (CXO) Utkrishta Kumar resigned from his role after over five years at the firm. Kumar is said to be leaving the company to set up his own fintech venture, according to reports.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Utkrishta Kumar, who has decided to move on to pursue his entrepreneurial dream after a successful 5-year stint with us. He has been instrumental in shaping our business and has played a key role in our success over the years,” said Meesho’s spokesperson.

New CXO Business

As part of the transition, Megha Agarwal will lead the company as CXO Business and Nilesh Gupta will head the position of GM User Growth.

“As we extend our best wishes for his future endeavours, we welcome Megha Agarwal as CXO Business and Nilesh Gupta as GM User Growth. With a strong leadership team, we will continue our mission of democratising internet commerce for everyone,” the spokesperson added.

Notably, the SoftBank-backed e-commerce platform recently achieved profitability on a consolidated after-tax basis across all its divisions and categories as of July 2023.