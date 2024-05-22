UnifyApps has raised $11 million in seed funding round to build a unified integration platform that will allow enterprises to create custom applications faster, build workflow automations and sync data between applications in real-time.

The funding is led by Elevation Capital, along with participation from the founders and angel investors. An average enterprise uses nearly 400 SaaS applications that are not connected to each other, leading to data silos and scattered insights across the organization, and the startup said it aims to streamline this process.

UnifyApps was co-founded by Pavitar Singh (CEO), along with Sumeet Nandal (COO), Abhishek Kurana (CPO), Rachit Mittal (CTO), Abhinav Singi (VP Engineering), Rahul Anishetty (VP Engineering), Kavish Manubolu (VP Engineering) and Shivam Satrawal (VP Product Management).

Pavitar Singh, CEO of UnifyApps, said, “The rapid adoption of SaaS applications has led to building silos within the organization with each team using their own set of tools which are not connected to the rest of the organization. Our vision is to change this by making integration simple and accessible, enhancing experiences for both customers and employees.”

UnifyApps plans to expand its platform to support over 5,000 applications and give organizations the flexibility to build their own custom integrations in less than a day. The company is also committed to advancing the capabilities of generative AI and building fine-tuned, purpose-built LLM-powered agents will leverage these integrations.