Unisys to ramp up its India headcount with 500 new hires

Backed by strong demand for its digital workplace, cloud and infrastructure solutions post Covid, global IT services provider Unisys has opened up hiring for nearly 500 freshers and laterals for this fiscal (January-December). The company has already started the process and has given out offers to half of these open positions, a top executive told BusinessLine.

Unisys has been active in India for more than 25 years, starting its journey in 1994. The company now employs 4,500 people comprising 25 per cent of its global workforce.

“We are hiring across our business units including digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, clearpath forward solutions which used to be our mainframe operating system on which we are still running a lot of financial services which we have now moved to a cloud platform. We are hiring engineers, cloud architects, product managers, business analysts, field engineers, consulting engineers, systems architect etc. Only 10 per cent of our hires are freshers, the rest are laterals,” Sumed Marwaha, Regional Services Vice President and Managing Director for Unisys India told BusinessLine.

Unified communications

Last month, Unisys Corporation acquired Unify Square, a provider of UCaaS (unified communications as a service) for $152.5 million.

“Post Covid, the growth of unified communications has become exponential because now everyone wants Zoom, Teams etc. to collaborate with their teams across the globe. The acquisition of Unify Square will enhance Unisys’ digital workplace services business and enable Unisys to deliver higher value solutions to our clients that enhance their productivity and employee satisfaction. We acquired Unify Square at the right time and are currently integrating it into our Digital Workplace Solutions business,” said Marwaha.

Unisys India gave out two cycles of increments to its employees during Covid.

“Sometimes when people are with an organisation for a long time, or when they come into an organisation, they are at such low salaries that even if you give them a good 30-40 per cent hike they are still lower than the market salaries. We have done some market corrections this year,” said Marwaha, adding that Unisys India enjoys very low attrition rates at a time when the IT sector has hundreds of thousands of open jobs available to fill.

The company has 7 R&D centres, of which two are in India (Bengaluru and Hyderabad) and the rest are in the US and China. Its R&D teams in India contribute to overall solutions development, innovations and architecture functions which come under the CTO. It also provides leadership to the global organisation in some areas such as standards used in user interface for all Unisys products and intellectual property creation.