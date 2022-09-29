Beer maker United Breweries, part of the Amsterdam-based Heineken group, has launched its premium beverage Heineken Silver in India.

The company said the Heineken Silver is brewed by master brewers using natural ingredients, including Heineken’s A-yeast and pure malt.

Rishi Pardal, Managing Director, United Breweries Limited, said, “We are always looking to bring products to the market that match the needs of our consumers and keep up with ever-changing taste preferences across generations. We see modern consumers seeking beverages that are light, easy-to-drink and fit in well with their social occasions and Heineken Silver is perfectly designed for these moments.”

Heineken Silver is available in both on- and off-trade retail channels in Bengaluru.

Heineken Silver’s 330-ml pint is priced at ₹120, the 500-ml can at ₹160 and the 650-ml bottle at ₹200 across off-trade retail outlets in Bengaluru. It will also be launched in other markets in the next few months, the company said.

Rajeev Sathyesh, Asia-Pacific Director, Brand–Heineken, said, “We are excited to launch this new member of the Heineken family, Heineken Silver, in India. This delightfully refreshing, smooth and easy-to-drink lager has received a lot of love in our other markets globally. We are confident that it will also appeal to the new generation of beer drinkers in India.” Heineken Silver is brewed as an all-round crowd pleaser and the perfect partner to celebrate authentic moments of joy, he added.

