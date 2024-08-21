United Breweries Limited (UBL), one of India’s largest beer manufacturers, part of the HEINEKEN Company, announced the availability of Heineken Silver and Heineken Original in Karnataka, starting this month. The two beer variants will be available across bars and retail stores, which Heineken claims is part of its ongoing expansion in India.

The Heineken brand will now be brewed locally in Mysuru, Karnataka, and will be aligned with the global Heineken standards of quality.

Vivek Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director of UBL, said, “As India plays a key role within the HEINEKEN Company’s growth strategy, we take pride in sharing that the Heineken brand will now be brewed locally in Karnataka at the Nanjangud Brewery in Mysuru. We are proud of our roots in Karnataka. Our investments in the State further strengthen our supply chain capabilities, ensuring we continue to foster growth in the local economy and nurture the local communities.”

The company produces and markets packaged drinking water and soda, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages. Its product portfolio includes brands like Kingfisher Strong, Kingfisher Premium, Kingfisher Ultra, Kingfisher Ultra Max, Kingfisher Ultra Witbier, Kingfisher Storm, Queenfisher Premium, Heineken Original, Heineken Silver, Amstel, and Heineken 0.0., Kingfisher Premium Water, Kingfisher Soda.

Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer of UBL, said, “Karnataka is a pivotal market for us, and the consumers have a growing desire for unique and high-quality beverages. The availability of these two premium beer variants reflects our dedication to bringing the best of our global portfolio to this vibrant state.”