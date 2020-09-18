United Spirits chief financial officer resigns

United Spirits on Friday said Sanjeev Churiwala, executive director & chief financial officer of the company will transition into the role of regional finance director – APAC within Diageo group from October this year.

In a statement to the stock exchanges, the company said Churwala had submitted his resignation to take up his new role. He joined United Spirits in November 2015 as its CFO. In addition to finance, he was also responsible for IT & Secretarial functions. He was promoted as an executive director in 2017. In his place, Pradeep Jain as the chief financial officer. Jain is currently working with the company as executive vice-president – commercial finance. He is a qualified chartered accountant with 29 years of experience with Eicher Motors, Pepsico, Pidilite Industries Ltd. and others.