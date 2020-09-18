Companies

United Spirits chief financial officer resigns

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on September 18, 2020 Published on September 18, 2020

United Spirits on Friday said Sanjeev Churiwala, executive director & chief financial officer of the company will transition into the role of regional finance director – APAC within Diageo group from October this year.

In a statement to the stock exchanges, the company said Churwala had submitted his resignation to take up his new role. He joined United Spirits in November 2015 as its CFO. In addition to finance, he was also responsible for IT & Secretarial functions. He was promoted as an executive director in 2017. In his place, Pradeep Jain as the chief financial officer. Jain is currently working with the company as executive vice-president – commercial finance. He is a qualified chartered accountant with 29 years of experience with Eicher Motors, Pepsico, Pidilite Industries Ltd. and others.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 18, 2020
United Spirits Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.