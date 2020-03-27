United Spirits to close all offices, manufacturing units till April 14

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
The new BMW X5M's third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
Bengaluru, March 27
India’s largest liquor maker United Spirits has said all its offices and manufacturing plants will remain closed in compliance with the nationwide lockdown announced by the Prime Minister on March 24.
“With the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in India over the past few days, the company has been closely monitoring the situation and managing its operations while taking necessary preventive measures. As the situation continues to unfold, our primary concern remains the welfare of our employees, their families and our local communities, and we will continue to provide all support possible to them,” the statement said.
Stating that at this point in time it is not possible to make an assessment of the financial impact of Covid-19, the statement said this shutdown will stay in effect until April 14, 2020, subject to further directives issued by the respective Government authorities and the company’s assessment of the prevailing situation.
To ensure the well-being of all employees and to maintain continuity of critical operations, the company has adopted a work-from-home policy for all office employees which will continue until it is considered safe to resume work from office.
United Spirits Ltd had announced that it will support the government and the hospitality sector during this pandemic through a multitude of initiatives. The company will produce around three lakh litres of bulk hand sanitiser across 15 manufacturing units for use by public healthcare workers and donate five lakh litres of ENA to the sanitiser industry to enable the production of more than 20 lakh units (250 ml each) of hand sanitizers. The company will also support the hospitality sector with a ₹3-crore healthcare cover to bartenders and donate approximately 1.5 lakh masks to the Public Health departments of five States.
