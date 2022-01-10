upGrad for Business onboards soft-skill training company Work Better

upGrad for Business, the B2B arm of Asia’s higher edtech major upGrad, has onboarded Swapnil Kamat, CEO of Work Better, and his team to strengthen its enterprise offerings.

Work Better is a soft skills training company with the goal to improve workforce productivity. Work Better provides programmes such as sales training programs, leadership development, customer services, business communication, and professional effectiveness. Work Better has partnerships with over 300 corporates.

Minaxi Indra, President - upGrad For Business said, “The rise of multifunctional roles which require new-age subject knowledge is constantly pushing medium and large-sized organisations to re-think their L&D strategies not just for skilling their talent pool but also for retaining them. Hence, with the two majors coming together, we look forward to empowering organisations with both, market-ready and future-ready skills in order to train their workforce with best of technical,leadership, and managerial varieties for maximum career benefits.”

Swapnil Kamat, CEO,Work Better Training said “Work Better Training started as a result of our own frustration with corporate training. Having worked with multinationals before our entrepreneurial days, we had been a part of several executive training programs and realized that most of them were theoretical. Hence, we started Work Better Training in an endeavour to make corporate training programs more real, practical and implementable. Work Better has deep-rooted expertise in soft skills, sales & behaviour training, while upGrad is a leader in technical and hard skills training. With this consolidation, we both can leverage each other’s expertise to add further value and provide holistic solutions to customers”

According to the Technavio Research report, the global soft skills training market has the potential to grow by $14.9 billion by 2024 and is expected to exceed $ 60.89 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 12.7 per cent during the period.