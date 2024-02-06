upGrad, a skilling and workforce development platform, has said that it will open 100 offline ‘Connect and Counselling’ touch-points and Learning Centres in India to complement its online growth.

The company has allocated an initial investment of ₹100 crore to penetrate further across non-metros and smaller towns, and accelerate operations in the next 12 months.

The first two such counselling centres have already been inaugurated in Mumbai and Delhi, and the first two learning centres in Indore and Pune. The first 30 days have clocked 500-plus career counselling. The goal is for the 100 centres to counsel over half a million on their career moves and the Learning Centres to see enrollments of over 10,000 learners, the company said in a release.

While talking about the expansion plans, Mayank Kumar, Co-founder and MD, upGrad, said, “Our centres are designed to enhance and ensure every learner who walks in, either existing or potential, resonates with the brand DNA and mission to further support them in fast-tracking their decision-making process. In the competitive era we operate in, timely upskilling will act as a collaborative nation-building force aligning India’s supremacy onto the global stage.”