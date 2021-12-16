US-based Pathfinder Aviation opts Ramco System’s aviation software for business needs

Scaling the population peak in India
Pathfinder Aviation, a heli-charter operator based in Alaska, the US, has chosen the Chennai-based aviation software provider Ramco System’s Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.9 for integration and automation of various operations with a one-stop solution to cater to the business needs.
Pathqfinder provides services ranging from survey and exploration, firefighting, heli-skiing, Department of Defence contracts, oil and gas, utility support and aerial cinema.
Ramco’s Aviation Software will offer Pathfinder modules covering maintenance, supply chain management, flight operations, safety & quality and finance, and will integrate with Pathfinder Aviation’s existing HR and payroll system, thus replacing multiple legacy applications.
The solution will also automate the duty tracking of pilots thereby providing visibility across departments, tracking profitability at an aircraft level and enabling quicker turnaround time for aircraft, says a Ramco press release.
In addition, with its digital enablers like mobile apps, electronic flight bag, HUBs, electronic signature capability, dashboards, and offline mobile application capability, Ramco will help Pathfinder manage its remote operations with zero connectivity and help achieve paperless operations.
Rogan Parker, CEO, Pathfinder Aviation, said that Ramco’s strong footprint in the Heli segment together with the advanced capabilities of its Aviation Software were key in the selection of the aviation software.
Manoj Kumar Singh, Executive Vice President – Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Ramco Systems, said infused with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities and bundled with other features, Pathfinder will be able to optimise its process efficiency and continue to maintain its position as an innovative helicopter transport operator.
