USFDA approves ANDA filed by Granules Pharma for oral solution

The US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc (GPI)., a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India Ltd, for potassium chloride for oral solution USP, 20 mEq.

Potassium chloride is used to prevent or to treat low blood levels of potassium (hypokalemia). It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product, Potassium Chloride for Oral Solution, 20 mEq, of Pharma Research Software Solution, LLC. The product would be available for the US market shortly.

“We are pleased to receive the approval of the product and will surely be a valuable addition to our growing product portfolio in the US market,” Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director, GPI, said in a press statement.

Granules now has a total of 49 ANDA approvals from the USFDA (47 final approvals and two tentative approvals).

The current annual US market for Potassium Chloride for Oral Solution USP, 20 mEq is approximately $44 million, according to MAT Nov 2021, IQVIA/IMS Health.