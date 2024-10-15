Drugmaker USV has introduced OnArni, a fixed dose combination of Sacubitril and Valsartan, for the management of heart failure, priced at ₹8 for a 50 mg tablet.

This addresses the rising cases of heart failure in India, the company said, pointing to the increase in such cases, with patients said to be developing the condition nearly 10 years earlier than those in other parts of the world.

Managing heart failure typically requires lifelong medication and frequent hospitalization, leading to overwhelming increase in medical costs. For many, the high cost of treatment leads to poor adherence to prescription, thus worsening health outcomes, the company said.

The innovator product (Vymada) from Novartis and several other Indian and multinational drugmakers are also present in the market with their versions of the drug.

Prashant Tewari, USV Managing Director said, introducing bioequivalent OnArni was pivotal for the company to ensure heart failure treatment is both affordable and accessible.

“With a price of ₹8 per tablet of the starting dose, OnArni helps patients stay consistent with their medication, which is critical in managing the condition effectively. By alleviating the financial strain that often leads patients to skip doses, we aim to reduce hospital readmissions and improve long-term health outcomes,” he said.

