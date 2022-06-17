V-Guard launches Solsmart solar rooftop power system

V- Guard Industries Ltd has unveiled a new range of On-Grid solar power inverters named Solsmart.

The company’s expertise in power electronics combined with state-of-the-art technology and robust safety and monitoring features enabled launch of the Solsmart On-Grid Inverter compatible with rooftop solar and traditional solar panels. The product has a efficiency of 98.4 per cent, helping to slash power bills, a statement said.

The Solsmart On-Grid PV Inverter comes with advanced safety features that include an integrated DC switch providing added safety benefits. The inverter comes with a 10-year warranty and is available in both single and three-phase models.

Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard Industries, said: “It has always been our endeavour as a responsible corporate entity to create environmental friendly products and promote sustainable energy solutions. The Solsmart Solar Power System is an effort in that direction. This innovative and feature-rich product will give our discerning consumers the technology backup to utilise the true power of the sun.”