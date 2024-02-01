V-Guard Industries Ltd, a leading consumer electricals and electronics company, has posted a 48 per cent growth in its PAT for the quarter at ₹58.24 crore as against ₹39.28 crore, recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated PAT for the nine months is ₹181.41 crore (₹136.32 crore), a growth of 33 per cent. Consolidated net revenue from operations for the quarter is ₹1,165.39 crore (₹982.28 crore), a growth of 18.6 per cent.

Consolidated net revenue from operations for the nine months is ₹3,513.90 crore (₹2,987.97 crore), a growth of 17.6 per cent.

Mithun. K. Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard Industries, said, “While consumer demand for categories like consumer durables remained soft for most of the quarter, we saw some revival towards the end. We are also seeing good traction in electronics segment which continues to deliver good top-line growth. With the upcoming summer season and indications of demand revival, we expect to deliver strong top-line growth in the coming quarter.”