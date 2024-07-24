V-Guard Industries Ltd, a leading Consumer electricals and electronics company, has posted 54 per cent growth in its PAT at ₹98.97 crore in FY 2024-25 against ₹64.22 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Consolidated net revenue from operations for the quarter is ₹1,477.10 crore, a growth of 21.6 per cent over the revenue recorded in corresponding period of the previous year (₹1,214.76 crore).

Mr Mithun K Chittilappilly, Executive Director, V-Guard Industries Ltd., V-Guard products | Photo Credit: MUSTAFAH KK

Mithun. K. Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard Industries Ltd said, “The business has delivered strong top-line growths in electronics and consumer durables segments led by strong demand for summer products. Wires, which is the largest category under the electrical segment was impacted by trade de-stocking due to the softening of copper prices in June. Overall, we witnessed a good performance by all our regions, with the contribution from non-South markets to total revenue exceeding 50 per cent during the quarter.

Cash flows

Gross margins continue to improve with benefit of softening commodity prices and various pricing and cost effectiveness initiatives flowing through. We continue to deliver robust cash flows through effective management of working capital. The year has started well and we are optimistic about delivering a good performance in coming quarters.”