V-Guard unveils new decorative, feature rich premium fans 

Priced at ₹4,850, the Romanza Art fan is equipped with superior air delivery and effective dust repellent coating

Targeting the decorative and feature rich premium fans, V-Guard has unveiled its new dust repellent Romanza Art fan in the market.

Priced at ₹4850, the fan is equipped with the best in class and superior air delivery, effective dust repellent coating, etc. The product is manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art facility at Roorkee in Uttarakhand with a production capacity of 24 lakh fans annually.

V Ramachandran, Director and COO, V-Guard Industries Ltd said the premium decorative segment is estimated to be valued at ₹4,200 crore (FY23) and is growing at 28-30 per cent annually with increasing adoption of premium products by consumers.

V-Guard looks to expand its five per cent market share in this segment.

Romanza Art fan is embellished with an exquisite design that combines Indian and floral contemporary art to adorn the living spaces and is a treat for art lovers.

“We are delighted to unleash our premium fan Romanza Art this summer. This fan is in sync with the aspirations of the new age consumer and aesthetically superior fan inspired by contemporary Indian and floral art forms,” Ramachandran said.

The product comes with an advanced IMD technology ensuring longevity of the stunning art forms and trendy graphics. The anti-microbial coating restrains microbial growth ensuring a safe and hygienic environment. An anti-stain and anti-fade coating ensure a sustained new look for the fan, which is available in gloss and matte finish.