V-Mart Retail Q1 net loss at ₹28.71 crore

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 10, 2021

Revenue from operations jumped two-folds to ₹177.41 crore

Value fashion and lifestyle products retailer V-Mart Retail Limited has reported narrowing of its net loss to ₹28.71 crore for the first quarter ended in June 2021.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹33.63 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal, V-Mart said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up over two-folds to ₹177.41 crore during the period under review as against ₹78.06 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

V-Mart total expenses were at ₹220.42 crore, up 76.60 per cent in the first quarter of FY’20, against ₹124.81 crore, down 36.06 per cent.

Shares of V-Mart Retail Limited on Tuesday settled at ₹3,631.45 on BSE, down 1.05 per cent from the previous close.

Published on August 10, 2021

