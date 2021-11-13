Va Tech Wabag Q2 consolidated PAT grows 86%

Va Tech WABAG (WABAG), a leading player in water technology space, has reported strong growth increase in its consolidated profit after tax at ₹26 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 when compared with a PAT of ₹14 crore in the year-ago quarter, an increase of 86 per cent.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at ₹35 crore against ₹18 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 12.5 per cent at ₹684 crore when compared with ₹608 crore, helped by a good order book.

“We continue our journey of profitable growth in this quarter as well. Our order pipeline looks strong and our focus on execution remains, which is reflective in our topline growth,” Rajiv Mittal, Managing Director and Group CEO, Va Tech WABAG Ltd said in a statement.

For the half year ended September 30, 2021, the company’s consolidated profit after tax at ₹41 crore when compared with a PAT of ₹19 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue for H1 of this fiscal stood at ₹1,342 crore as against ₹1,039 crore.

Its total order book size is ₹10,040 crore including framework contracts.