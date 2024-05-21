With a sharp turnaround in its net profit for the fourth quarter, which increased from a net loss of ₹111.9 crore in Q4 2022-23 to net profit of ₹78 crore in the quarter under review, Chennai-based water multinational, VA Tech Wabag, has reported a zoom in its full year net profit—which increased from ₹17 crore to ₹330 crore.

In the fourth quarter of 2022-23, there was an “exceptional item” of ₹243 crore (₹289 crore for full year), which depressed profits.

Consolidated revenues for Q4 2023-24 stood at ₹942 crore (₹936); for the full year, revenues were ₹2,900 crore (₹3,014 crore).

Order book

The company said that order intake during the year amounted to ₹2,340 crore; the order book stands at ₹11,400 crore.

On the BSE today, the VA Tech Wabag share closed at ₹997.95, which was ₹16.60 (1.69 per cent) higher than the previous close.