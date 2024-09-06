Va Tech WABAG (WABAG), a leading water technology company, has secured a major order valued at about $317 million (₹2,700 crore) from the Saudi Water Authority (SWA), further gaining foothold in the Middle East.
The new order is for the engineering, procurement, construction & commissioning (EPCC) of a 300 million litres per day (MLD) mega seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant at a greenfield site in Yanbu, along the west coast of Saudi Arabia, according to a statement.
This new order reinforces our position in the desalination sector and we are confident that WABAG’s Global Leadership in Desalination will grow further with this win, said Rohan Mittal, Head – Strategy & Business Growth – GCC, Va Tech WABAG.
The project is expected to be completed within 30 months. The plant will utilise a state-of-the-art desalination technology, including Dual Media Filters followed by a two-pass reverse osmosis process and re-mineralisation, to deliver clean, potable water that meets KSA’s environmental standards. The SWA will distribute the water produced by the plant.
