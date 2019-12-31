VA Tech Wabag signs ₹1,187-cr wastewater project in Bihar

VA Tech Wabag Ltd, a leading player in water treatment projects, has signed a ₹1,187-crore agreement with the Government of Bihar to build sustainable wastewater infrastructure in Patna under the Namami Gange Programme.

The company will build sustainable wastewater infrastructure for safe discharge of treated sewage into the river Ganga.

The agreement was signed among National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (BUIDCO) and DK Sewage Project Pvt Ltd (a special arm of VA Tech Wabag), according to a statement.

The scope of the project includes the development of sewage treatment plants (STPs) of 150-million litres a day capacity along with sewerage network of over 450-km in the Digha and Kankarbagh zones of Patna, one of the most populous cities on the banks of the Ganga river. The VA Tech-arm will design, build and operate for a value of ₹940 crore and hybrid annuity worth around ₹247 crore, totalling ₹1,187 crore.

The STPs will produce renewable energy from biogas to run the plants leading to lower operational expenses. VA Tech will also be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the STPs and the sewerage infrastructure for a period of 15 years. The project will be implemented by BUIDCO with financial assistance from the World Bank under NMCG.

“This is a progressive step in realising the vision of ensuring 100 per cent sewage collection and treatment in Patna,” said Rajneesh Chopra, Global Head, Business Development, VA Tech Wabag.

VA Tech Wabag will now be responsible for sewerage infrastructure in four of the six zones of Patna. The company is already executing projects for BUIDCO in Pahari and Karmalichak. All these projects, on completion, will ensure a cleaner and a healthier ecosystem for over 50 per cent of the population of Patna.

In Digha, the scope comprises designing and building a 100-mld STP, interception and diversion work, sewage pumping stations of 262-mld and survey, redesigning and building new sewerage network of about 300 km. In Kankarbagh, the scope comprises designing and building a 50-mld STP, sewage pumping stations of 200-mld, flow diversion works and all appurtenant structures and the survey, redesigning and building new sewerage network of about 150 km.