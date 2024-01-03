Vedanta aluminium production increased 6 per cent to 5.99 lakh tonne in the December quarter against 5.66 lakh tonne in the same period last year.

Alumina production at Lanjigarh refinery up 6 per cent y-o-y to 4.70 lakh tonne.

Mined metal production at 2.71 lt was up 7 per cent y-o-y in December quarter, driven by mix of improved mined metal grades and higher ore production at Rampura Agucha and Sindesar Khurd Mines.

Refined metal production at 2.59. lt was up one per cent y-o-y.

Refined lead production increased 21 per cent to 56,000 tonne on account of pyro operations on lead mode to maximise silver production.

Saleable silver production was up 22 per cent at 197 tonne.

Zinc production overseas was down 40 per cent to 41,000 tonne.

Gamsberg production was down 44 per cent y-o-y impacted by mining challenges, lower zinc grades and recoveries.

BMM production down by 30 per cent due to lower throughput, and lower grades of zinc and lead.