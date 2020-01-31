Vedanta buys Ferro Alloys Corp for ₹10 crore

Solitary splendour in Maldives
For those who want to get away from it all, there’s always the Maldives
Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta has acquired Ferro Alloys Corporation (Facor) and its subsidiary Facor Power through the insolvency driven process.
The company will pay upfront cash of ₹10 crore and the rest ₹270 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures payable equally over four years starting March 2021.
Vedanta will acquire management control and as per approved Resolution Plan it will hold 100 per cent of the paid-up capital of Facor.
The acquisition will complement Vedanta’s existing steel business as the vertical integration of ferro manufacturing capabilities has the potential to generate significant efficiencies and will help Vedanta to increase its portfolio in steel business.
A visit to the restoration project site of an ancient harbour in Kerala, steeped in history, is peppered with ...
The iconic pilot’s watch returns with the Aviator 8 Mosquito —- and it’s better than before
From flying cars to Alexa-integrated vehicles and lounge-like interiors, the automobile industry has a lot up ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gained 3.4 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...