Vedanta commissions oxygen plant in Tamil Nadu

The Vedanta Group has commissioned an oxygen cylinder bottling plant at its Sterlite Copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. The company has invested ₹11 crore on the new facility, says a press release.

The bottling plant has a daily production capacity of 400 medical-grade oxygen cylinders.

“While our technology was so far focused on producing liquid oxygen, overseas technology providers have helped us implement processes to capture gaseous oxygen as well, which was so far being vented out as a byproduct,” the release said.