Vedanta commissions oxygen plant in Tamil Nadu

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 03, 2021

The company has two oxygen plants with a combined capacity of over 1,000 tonnes   -  The Hindu

Invests ₹11 crore, and the Thoothukudi plant can produce 400 medical-grade oxygen cylinders per day.

The Vedanta Group has commissioned an oxygen cylinder bottling plant at its Sterlite Copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. The company has invested ₹11 crore on the new facility, says a press release.

The bottling plant has a daily production capacity of 400 medical-grade oxygen cylinders.

“While our technology was so far focused on producing liquid oxygen, overseas technology providers have helped us implement processes to capture gaseous oxygen as well, which was so far being vented out as a byproduct,” the release said.

