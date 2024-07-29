Vedanta Nico, a primary nickel producer of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with AEsir Technologies, Inc, a US-based innovator in advanced battery technologies.

Building on Hindustan Zinc’s existing collaboration, Vedanta Nico has now joined forces to develop and commercialise cutting-edge Nickel-Zinc (NiZn) batteries for critical infrastructure, 5G telecom, and electric vehicle chargers.

Under the MoU, Vedanta Nico will be the preferred supplier of nickel, a critical component in AEsir Technologies’ next-generation batteries. Nickel-Zinc batteries promise substantial advantages over current battery technologies, including higher energy density, power, enhanced cost efficiency, rapid charging and superior performance, making them ideal for the rapidly growing energy storage and EV market.

EV battery technology

Nickel plays a crucial role in EV battery technology, particularly in the cathode, where it enhances energy density, power output, and battery lifespan.

Nickel-rich batteries, such as Nickel-Zinc variants, offer best-in-class fast charging, reduce reliance on cobalt, and improve the overall EV value proposition.

The global demand for nickel in batteries is projected to surge from 1.50 lakh tonne in 2020 to 500,000 tonnes by 2025, driven by the expanding EV market adoption.

The International Energy Agency forecasts that the electric car numbers to rise from over 10 million in 2020 to 145 million by 2030, spurred by larger battery capacities, faster charging, and advancements in reducing cobalt use.

Nickel-zinc batteries

Hindustan Zinc will supply zinc for these new-age nickel zinc batteries.

Prashuk Jain, COO, Vedanta Nico said the company’s expertise in nickel production, coupled with AEsir’s innovative zinc battery technology will deliver a product that meets the evolving needs of the industry.

Randy Moore, CEO & Co-Founder, AEsir Technologies, said, nickel-zinc batteries represent a low-cost, sustainable and safe alternative to lead-acid and lithium batteries and collaboration provides critical raw materials for the development of these next-gen batteries.

Vedanta Nico, a subsidiary of Vedanta, has capacity to produce 7.5 KTPA of Nickel and Cobalt at its Goa facility.

It also produces Manganese Sulphate and Sodium Sulphate as by-products to support the electric vehicle sector.

The capacity in Goa is being expanded to 10 KTPA to meet growing nickel demand.