Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Sesa Goa through its subsidiary Western Cluster (WCL) plans to invest $2 billion over five years in Liberia to propel socio economic development in the region.

Since its inception in 2011, WCL has invested over $300 million towards the socio-economic development of the region, which includes substantial contributions to community development funds and critical infrastructure projects.

WCL’s ongoing initiatives include infrastructure development, community engagement and generating employment opportunities for local communities.

With Liberia starting a new era under the leadership of Joseph Nyumah Boakai, WCL is committed to contributing to the key growth pillars outlined by the new government — macroeconomic stability and infrastructural development including health, sanitation, environment and climate change initiatives.

Navin Jaju, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta Sesa Goa, said, the company is on course for an investment of up to $2 billion in WCL and act as a catalyst to unlock Liberia’s economic potential through expansion of operation.