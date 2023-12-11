Chennai-based Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. has entered into a strategic partnership with the Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech) to enhance the educational offerings in information technology and K–12 dual credit programs.

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd., a publicly traded education technology company, offers upskilling programmes through its subsidiaries, Veranda RACE, Veranda IAS, and Edureka. The company provides training programmes for various competitive exams, such as the State Public Service Commission, Banking, Insurance, Railways, and CA.

Based out of Chicago, Illinois Tech “offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in engineering, computing, architecture, business, design, science and human sciences, and law.”

This partnership aims to give students access to advanced courses, creating a smooth transition to higher education, according to the press release. Edureka, a Veranda subsidiary, will provide technology courses, while Veranda K–12 will administer the dual credit program.

The K–12 Dual Credit programmes will offer students in grades 8–12 foundational knowledge and credits applicable to international universities, facilitating a smooth transition from secondary to tertiary education.

The initiative targets lifelong learners, particularly those seeking career changes or growth. Leveraging Illinois Tech’s faculty and Edureka’s online learning expertise, the courses aim to provide stackable credentials leading to higher education credits, according to the release.

The Chennai-based company experienced robust financial growth in the second quarter ending on September 30, 2023, with its revenue surpassing ₹98 crore, more than doubling from ₹37 crore. This substantial improvement is attributed to satisfactory performances across all its business segments.

Additionally, the company achieved a noteworthy reduction in net loss, amounting to ₹1.53 crore, compared to the ₹21.13 crore net loss reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

