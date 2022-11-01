State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) on Tuesday said its Director (Finance) Vetsa Rama Krishna Gupta has taken up the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director.

Gupta’s elevation comes after Arun Kumar Singh superannuated as CMD on Monday, the oil marketing company said in a statement.

With a 24-year career at BPCL in various finance roles, Gupta currently also holds the additional charge of Director (HR).

He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (1998 batch) and Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Gupta is a board member in Bharat Petro Resources (BPRL) and Fino Paytech. He was a board member in the recently amalgamated companies Bharat Oman Refineries (BORL) and Bharat Gas Resources (BGRL), as also Mumbai Aviation Fuel Farm Facility.

Under his leadership, BPCL completed the merger with BORL and BGRL.