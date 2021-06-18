Vi brings connectivity to students for online classes in Parapatta village, Kozhikode

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Vi, the telecom provider, has facilitated network connectivity to enable online classes for children from Parapatta Village in Kozhikode.
The company swung into action by setting up a telecom tower following a request from students in the village for mobile data connectivity to enable their online classes.
S.Murali, Cluster Business Head, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Vodafone Idea Ltd said the Vi team was moved by the video of a young girl speaking on behalf of around 150 students staying in the village.
The young student put out a plea for early attention and intervention from local authorities to help facilitate network connectivity to enable online classes for the local children.
The Vi telecom site that went live was officially commissioned by Kodenchery Grama Panchayat President Alex Thomas.
According to Murali, “it is a matter of pride for Vi to be an enabler in the academic pursuit of these young students. I would like to thank the Kozhikode district authorities for their support in fast tracking the necessary processes for commissioning the telecom tower within the shortest time period.”
Additionally, to cater to the high data demand amongst students and working professionals who have had to resort to study and work from home due to the extended pandemic, Vi has a choice of value offers for customers, he said.
Customers can also take the benefit of Night Binge service that facilitates unlimited high-speed data from 12 am - 6 am, at no extra cost.
Enabling students to avail remote learning facility, Vi CSR has been offering educational content for school students through its digital applications, he added.
