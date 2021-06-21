Companies

Vijay Deshwal joins Magma Fincorp as Group CEO

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 21, 2021

He was earlier associated with ICICI Bank as Business Head

Vijay Deshwal has joined as Group CEO of Magma Fincorp, which was recently acquired by Poonawalla Group.

“In his new role, he would be responsible for the lending and housing finance business along with its insurance business. He will be based out of the Pune corporate office,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

Deshwal was earlier associated with ICICI Bank as a Business Head responsible for the fast-growing services sector business including new age businesses focused on technology and digital intervention.

