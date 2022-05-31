Vitesco Tech aims to achieve 100% carbon neutral production by 2030  

Vitesco Technologies has pledged to cut its carbon footprint and achieve 100 per cent carbon neutral production by 2030. To achieve carbon neutrality, the company lowered CO 2 emissions from 10,000 T to 0.2 T within a year.

Vitesco Technologies, a leading international manufacturer of modern drive technologies and electrification solutions, recently celebrated the second anniversary of its Pune facility. Hans-Jürgen Braun, Senior Vice-President of Operations at Vitesco Technologies, visited the facility to commemorate the occasion. The facility is spread across 20 acres and contains more than 17580 m 2 of manufacturing space, including over 900 employees.

During his tour of the facility, Hans-Jürgen BraunHead said: “We have a clear vision of the key characteristics of the plant of the future, which are sustainable, smart, and predictive. And our plant in Pune already embodies these qualities with highly automised production lines, state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 solutions and a strong focus on sustainability”.

A statement issued by the company added that clean and efficient electrification solutions contribute significantly to the environment. Therefore, it is equally important that they are manufactured in a sustainable and resource-efficient manner. As a result, Vitesco Technologies has pledged to dramatically cut its carbon footprint and achieve 100 per cent carbon neutral production by 2030. To achieve carbon neutrality, the company lowered CO 2 emissions from 10,000 T to 0.2 T within a year.

Braun further highlighted: “The carbon footprint must be dramatically decreased to combat climate change, which is one of the major issues of our time. We must take on responsibility for our environment. As a result, the plant of the future must be climate-neutral in operation. That is why I am proud that the plant in Pune has truly established itself as a driver of sustainability”.

Anurag Garg, Managing Director and Country Head, Vitesco Technologies India, said: “India is seeing an increase in demand for sustainable mobility. Our goal at Vitesco Technologies is to create innovative and efficient electrification technologies in India for all types of vehicles. In addition, we aspire to build a plant of the future that is more sustainable, smart, and predictive. Several innovative projects, particularly at our Pune facility, are being undertaken in this regard”.