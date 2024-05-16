Vivriti Asset Management exits maiden credit fund , a debt asset manager in the performing credit space, has announced the successful maturity and exit of its maiden private credit AIF, Vivriti Samarth Bond Fund (SBF), with a portfolio yield of 15.5 per cent..

Launched at end of 2019, SBF was a close-ended fund category-II AIF, that garnered ₹265 crores in capital from diverse investors, including institutional investors, ultra high networth individuals and family offices. Through the fund’s life, it made 20 investments, amounting to ₹449 crores, with a portfolio yield of over 15.5 per cent.

Funds were deployed mostly through 2020-21 “battling uncertainties of modelling risks, and exited through 2023-24 amidst higher interest rates and tighter liquidity,” said Soumendra Ghosh, Chief Investment Officer. He added that staying true to its investment thesis, staying focused on risk control and taking a counter-cyclical approach to asset selection, held SBF in good stead.

Vivriti Asset Management is an asset manager of fixed-income alternative investment fund schemes. It has raised commitments of over $500 million across its credit funds from over 900 clients and returned over $110 million of capital to investors.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit