Vodafone Idea to deploy Cisco’s Ultra Packet Core across India

To automate network to support 4G and develop a 5G-ready network, Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has signed an agreement to deploy Cisco’s Ultra Packet Core across India.
At a time when the quality of digital experiences matters most, Vi is working with Cisco to design and build a cost-efficient network architecture to drive greater speed to market with emerging opportunities in 4G, 5G, cloud, and IoT, the company said in a statement.
“We are committed to providing seamless connectivity to our customers and enhancing user experiences, empowered by an intelligent and automated network,” said Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd. “As part of our digital transformation journey, we are happy to partner with Cisco to bring innovative new services to more people in the digital era.”
Adam MacHale, Vice President of EMEAR Service Provider, Cisco said, “Vi is committed to delivering best-in-class services to its subscribers and bridging the digital divide that separates urban from rural areas. Success depends upon a highly resilient, secure and scalable network infrastructure that can meet any challenge or opportunity. This is a significant step forward in India’s transformation journey. It puts Vi in a strong position to take advantage of the future opportunities that 5G, cloud and IOT Services will bring, supporting critical industry sectors such as healthcare and education.”
Adding Cisco Ultra Packet Core to its network architecture, Vi can deploy a host of new software applications and services, including voice-over-Wi-Fi. The Core offers greater performance and capacity for Vi’s network through automation and analytics, helping Vi reach and connect more people and devices faster, it added.
