German automaker Volkswagen unveiled its first battery electric operated vehicle, ID.4, for the Indian automobile market. Volkswagen ID.4 will be launched in India by the end of this year.

The Volkswagen ID.4 SUV will be a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) and is expected to be priced between ₹45-65 lakhs.

ID.4 has a battery pack of 77kWh with a maximum range of 531 km.

In its annual brand conference in Jaipur, Volkswagen India stated that an electric vehicle roadmap will be introduced for the next five years for India.

“Introducing the ID.4 is the first step. The second step is the local assembly of the electric vehicles. We are on our electrification journey in India. Over the next three to four years, there will be a lot of trial and error and the electric vehicle market in India will have a set map by 2030. Our focus presently is on ICE and BEV vehicles,” said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, while interacting with the media.

The company has also announced a renewed vehicle product line-up with new GT Plus Sport and GT Line variants on Taigun.

Volkswagen India witnessed a growth of 8 per cent in 2023 (with sales of 44,000 units) and is expecting a growth of 15 per cent in 2024. The company is targeting over 230 sales and pre-owned outlets and 150 service touchpoints in 170 cities in 2024. Das WeltAuto the company’s certified Pre-owned business saw a growth of 13 per cent in 2023.

The company is expanding its presence in tier 2 and tier 3 cities after seeing demand uptick. These cities contribute 35 per cent of sales.

“India is a key market for Volkswagen. The ID.4 was named the World Car of the Year in 2021. Globally we are working towards our goal of mass electrification including recycling of batteries, and digitalisation of our electric vehicles by including chatbots across the ID models,” said Micheal Mayer, Executive Director of Sales International Operations of Volkswagen.

Volkswagen electric vehicle sales globally grew 21 per cent with 4,00,000 units in 2023.

