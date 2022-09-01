hamburger

Companies

Volkswagen's transition to EVs requires stability, new CEO says

Reuters | Updated on: Sep 01, 2022
Oliver Blume, CEO at Volkswagen

Oliver Blume, CEO at Volkswagen

Chief Executive Oliver Blume has ‘developed a ten-point plan’

Volkswagen will accelerate its transition towards electric vehicles where possible and must find a stable rhythm for its transformation, new Chief Executive Oliver Blume said at an internal conference on Thursday, the first day of his tenure.

At a gathering of global top managers in Lisbon, Blume said he had developed a ten-point plan focusing on topics including financial robustness, sustainability, the capital market, and development in China and North America.

"I am a fan of e-mobility and I stand by this path... we will keep the current pace and, where possible, increase it," Blume said, according to a copy of his speech. Volkswagen must find the right rhythm for a stable transformation by defining and following through on a clear strategy, the chief executive added.

Published on September 01, 2022
automobiles (industry)
companies
electric vehicles
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you